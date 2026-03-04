Two West Donegal water supplies removed from EPA’s vulnerable list

Uisce Eireann says two water supplies in West Donegal have been removed from the EPA’s list of vulnerable supplies.

Pic – Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant

Uisce Eireann statement in full –

West Donegal water supplies strengthened following €30m Uisce Éireann investment

4 March, 2026: Uisce Éireann has delivered a significant and long‑lasting boost to drinking water security and safety in West Donegal. Two key water supplies, Na Gleannta-Ard an Rátha (Glenties–Ardara) and Leitir Mhic an Bhaird (Lettermacaward), have been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of vulnerable water supplies.

This follows a €30 million investment to upgrade and modernise both water treatment plants. These significant upgrades now ensure the delivery of safe, clean and reliable drinking water for more than 6,500 customers across West Donegal.

An €18.3 million upgrade at Na Gleannta-Ard an Rátha Water Treatment Plant has delivered major enhancements to the facility, benefitting more than 3,650 customers. The project involved the modernisation of treatment processes, the installation of new pressure filter tanks and a membrane treatment system, upgraded control and monitoring equipment, and improvements to onsite operational infrastructure.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Ian Walsh said, “Removing this supply from the RAL shows how effective these essential upgrades have been and reaffirms our commitment to delivering safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses for generations to come. This project demonstrates how innovative treatment technologies can be successfully deployed in even the most challenging locations. The introduction of a nano-filtration membrane process at Na Gleannta-Ard an Rátha provides a robust solution to long-standing water quality risks and provides an improved and more resilient water supply for the community.”

Veolia Water Ireland Limited carried out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann at Na Gleannta-Ard an Rátha.

In addition, a €12 million investment in the Leitir Mhic an Bhaird Water Treatment Plant has secured a safe and reliable water supply for more than 3,000 customers, including the Leitir Mhic an Bhaird, Port Nua, An Fhearthainn, Ros Beag, Droim Loch Druid, Doire Eadarúil and An Machaire areas. The project included a major upgrade of the existing plant, the expansion of raw water storage through the impoundment of the Derk More Lough source, and the construction of a new water main connecting the lough to the treatment facility.

John McElwaine, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann, said: “It has been a great privilege to deliver this critical project for 3,000 people across West Donegal. With the works now complete this project ensures the continued delivery of safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses in Leitir Mhic an Bhaird and the surrounding areas.”

EPS delivered the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann at Leitir Mhic an Bhaird.

The completion of extensive upgrade works at both plants now ensures long‑term compliance with drinking water regulations, significantly reduces the risk of future water quality issues and provides lasting protection for public health.

Thomas Gibbons, Regional Drinking Water Compliance Manager at Uisce Éireann, is proud of the team effort to deliver the works and have the supplies removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

“At Uisce Éireann we are fully committed to identifying and addressing risks to drinking water quality. Our key focus remains the protection of public health through the provision of safe, clean and secure water supplies for local communities.”

Pat Collins, Drinking Water Safety Plan Audit Manager at Uisce Éireann, noted that “these critical upgrades in West Donegal ensure ongoing compliance with drinking water regulations and significantly reduces the risk of future water quality issues”.

The successful delivery of these two major projects represents an important milestone in strengthening water infrastructure across Donegal. Uisce Éireann remains committed to investing in critical water and wastewater infrastructure nationwide to support thriving, sustainable communities, protect public health and enhance the environment.