All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter maintenance gritting routes will be treated at 7pm on Thursday and at 6am on Friday.

This comes as Met Éireann forecast temperatures dropping as low as -2 with ice potentially forming.

They have asked all road users to assume no road is ice free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town