Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter maintenance gritting routes will be treated at 7pm on Thursday and at 6am on Friday.

This comes as Met Éireann forecast temperatures dropping as low as -2 with ice potentially forming.

They have asked all road users to assume no road is ice free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
oil tank heating
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices

5 March 2026
Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
oil tank heating
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices

5 March 2026
Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube