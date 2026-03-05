Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Children shouldn’t have to attend crumbling childcare buildings – Senator Flynn

In the Seanad Chamber, renewed calls have been made for a scheme to be established for non-residential buildings affected by defective concrete.

Eileen Flynn says her daughter attends one such crèche.

The County Donegal senator says there are over 25 childcare facilities in the county caught up in the crisis, with no means of support currently in sight.

Senator Flynn argued that if Leinster House was crumbling, staff and elected members would not be expected to go into work every day.

She questioned why it is acceptable for the children of Donegal:

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday March 5th

5 March 2026
eileen flyen dcb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children shouldn’t have to attend crumbling childcare buildings – Senator Flynn

5 March 2026
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Top Stories

Irish fishing groups condemn EU–Norway fisheries agreement

5 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
Advertisement

