Children shouldn’t have to attend crumbling childcare buildings – Senator Flynn

In the Seanad Chamber, renewed calls have been made for a scheme to be established for non-residential buildings affected by defective concrete.

Eileen Flynn says her daughter attends one such crèche.

The County Donegal senator says there are over 25 childcare facilities in the county caught up in the crisis, with no means of support currently in sight.

Senator Flynn argued that if Leinster House was crumbling, staff and elected members would not be expected to go into work every day.

She questioned why it is acceptable for the children of Donegal: