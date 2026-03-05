DCC urged to use bitmac on road surfacing projects in the Lifford Stranorlar MD

Donegal County Council is being urged to use bitmac for road resurfacing in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

The material is a modern road surfacing material that replaces tar with a petroleum by-product.

Cllr. Martin Scanlon says bitmac is already used in other municipal districts in Donegal and across Ireland, and should be used in all road projects, including Local Improvement Schemes, because it lasts longer and also improves road safety.

While it is more expensive to apply, Cllr Scanlon says bitmac lasts longer, and saves money in the long run..…………..