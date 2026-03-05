Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Hurlers on cusp of reaching league final and gaining promotion

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann

After last week’s 3-20 to 1-10 win over Louth in Darver, Donegal have now won all four games so far in their National Hurling League Division 3 campaign.

A win against Wicklow this Sunday would see Mickey McCann’s side guarantee themselves a spot in the league final at the end of the month and promotion back to Division 2.

Roscommon are the only other unbeaten team left in the division but the Rossies’ draw against Tyrone last week has left Donegal in pole position heading into the final two games.

Tir Chonaill boss Mickey McCann spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week and said gaining promotion is the main priority…

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday March 5th

5 March 2026
eileen flyen dcb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children shouldn’t have to attend crumbling childcare buildings – Senator Flynn

5 March 2026
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Top Stories

Irish fishing groups condemn EU–Norway fisheries agreement

5 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
