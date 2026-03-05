Donegal Hurlers on cusp of reaching league final and gaining promotion

After last week’s 3-20 to 1-10 win over Louth in Darver, Donegal have now won all four games so far in their National Hurling League Division 3 campaign.

A win against Wicklow this Sunday would see Mickey McCann’s side guarantee themselves a spot in the league final at the end of the month and promotion back to Division 2.

Roscommon are the only other unbeaten team left in the division but the Rossies’ draw against Tyrone last week has left Donegal in pole position heading into the final two games.

Tir Chonaill boss Mickey McCann spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week and said gaining promotion is the main priority…