Farren stresses need for safety signage at The Forge, Glengad

Donegal County Council is being asked to provide an update on which safety signage will be erected on the road leading to the old Forge outside Glengad.

Cllr Ali Farren told a Municipal District meeting this week that there’s a long straight road leading into Glengad from the Malin side, ending with a very sharp bend that can be difficult to anticipate, particularly at night.

There have been numerous incidents at the bend, and Cllr Farren believes signage warning of the sharp bend ahead would alleviate the problem……….