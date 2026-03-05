Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Farren stresses need for safety signage at The Forge, Glengad

Donegal County Council is being asked to provide an update on which safety signage will be erected on the road leading to the old Forge outside Glengad.

Cllr Ali Farren told a Municipal District meeting this week that there’s a long straight road leading into Glengad from the Malin side, ending with a very sharp bend that can be difficult to anticipate, particularly at night.

There have been numerous incidents at the bend, and Cllr Farren believes signage warning of the sharp bend ahead would alleviate the problem……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Causeway Coast and Glens
News, Top Stories

Three people arrested in PSNI fraud investigation released on bail

5 March 2026
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teachers relate differently to children based on social class – ESRI

5 March 2026
Forge Bend Glengad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren stresses need for safety signage at The Forge, Glengad

5 March 2026
ICT 1
News, Top Stories

Major step forward for Strabane Regeneration Plans

5 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Causeway Coast and Glens
News, Top Stories

Three people arrested in PSNI fraud investigation released on bail

5 March 2026
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teachers relate differently to children based on social class – ESRI

5 March 2026
Forge Bend Glengad
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren stresses need for safety signage at The Forge, Glengad

5 March 2026
ICT 1
News, Top Stories

Major step forward for Strabane Regeneration Plans

5 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel industry representative defends price hikes as Minister calls meeting for tomorrow

5 March 2026
college graduation degree student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly passes motion seeking more cross border alignment in college application systems

5 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube