Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

A 48-year-old man was arrested in the Craigavon area today, Thursday, 5 March, as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team made the arrest on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Lisa was last seen alive 21 years ago in Ballyhalbert.

A woman, aged 40, and a man, aged 42, arrested on Wednesday, 25 February, on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, 4 March, on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.