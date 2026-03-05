Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

A 48-year-old man was arrested in the Craigavon area today, Thursday, 5 March, as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team made the arrest on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Lisa was last seen alive 21 years ago in Ballyhalbert.

A woman, aged 40, and a man, aged 42, arrested on Wednesday, 25 February, on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, 4 March, on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026
police
News

Man arrested in Derry after drugs seized from car

5 March 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

140 new-build social homes delivered in Donegal during 2025

5 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube