Fuel industry representative defends price hikes as Minister calls meeting for tomorrow

Representatives from the fuel industry are expected to be grilled by the Minister for Enterprise about their price structure at a meeting tomorrow.

Minister Peter Burke is expected to press them on how increases have taken place so rapidly since the beginning of the conflict in Iran.

This move has been prompted by Pater Burke following a litany of complaints from the pubic about hikes in home heating fuel and the prices at the petrol pumps.

Minister Burke is encouraging consumers to urgently report breaches of competition/consumer law in home heating oil and fuel to the CCPC.

He added a confidential whistle-blowing service is also available for reports of suspected cartel behaviour.

The Minister confirmed he has engaged with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and asked them to urgently investigate claims from citizens who have raised significant concerns around price gouging and illegal practice in terms of home heating oil, petrol and diesel.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin also has warned against price gouging as the price of energy soars since the onset of war in the Middle East

The CEO of Fuels for Ireland says people can be understandably annoyed about rising prices, but that doesn’t mean it’s ‘price gouging’.

Kevin McPartland says it’s ‘lazy thinking’, and playing to the gallery by some people to suggest otherwise’…………..