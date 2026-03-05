Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices



The Enterprise Minister says he will be seeking answers as to why the cost of fuel and home heating oil has increased so sharply in recent days.

Peter Burke says the hikes do not match what is happening in international markets.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is investigating reports of rising fuel costs and says it aims to provide a progress update within four weeks.

In Donegal, the average for 500L of heating oil stands at €719, up from €502 on Sunday.

Minister Burke is due to meet representatives from the fuel industry tomorrow: