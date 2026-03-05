Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices


The Enterprise Minister says he will be seeking answers as to why the cost of fuel and home heating oil has increased so sharply in recent days.

Peter Burke says the hikes do not match what is happening in international markets.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is investigating reports of rising fuel costs and says it aims to provide a progress update within four weeks.

In Donegal, the average for 500L of heating oil stands at €719, up from €502 on Sunday.

Minister Burke is due to meet representatives from the fuel industry tomorrow:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
oil tank heating
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices

5 March 2026
Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
oil tank heating
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation underway into rising fuel and heating oil prices

5 March 2026
Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube