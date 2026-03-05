Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Irish fishing groups condemn EU–Norway fisheries agreement

Ireland’s fishing industry has reacted with anger to a new EU–Norway fisheries deal.

The Irish Fish Producers’ Organisation and the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation say the agreement heavily favours Norway.

Norway will gain access to blue whiting worth about €21.5 million in waters off Ireland’s west coast.

In return, the EU receives Atlanto-Scandian herring worth around €12 million, with Ireland getting less than 12% of that quota.

Industry leaders say the deal is “disastrous” for Ireland and are calling for transparency on how it was approved.

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday March 5th

5 March 2026
News

Children shouldn't have to attend crumbling childcare buildings – Senator Flynn

5 March 2026
News

Irish fishing groups condemn EU–Norway fisheries agreement

5 March 2026
News

All gritting routes to be treated tonight and tomorrow

5 March 2026
