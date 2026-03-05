Major step forward for Strabane Regeneration Plans

Derry City and Strabane District Council says the appointment of Integrated Consultant Teams to design regeneration plans for Strabane is a major step forward.

Pic – L-R – Simon Doran, project manager with DCSDC; Melanie Dawson, City Deal project manager with DCSDC; Gary Bradley, NWRC; Tara Boyle, WHSCT; Derek Graham, DFI and Angela Hughes, City Deal project manager.

ICT appointments marks momentous occasion for Strabane

The appointment of the Integrated Consultant Teams (ICTs) that will take forward the design of the Strabane Regeneration Projects marks a defining milestone in the journey towards reimagining and revitalising Strabane.

Officials from the key partners of the Derry~Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal and Inclusive Fund Projects gathered to mark the official appointment of five ICTs that will see the plans moving from visionary planning into active delivery.

Representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the North West Regional College, the Department for Infrastructure, Department for Communities and the Western Health and Social Care Trust met to formally sign the documents that give the green light for these expert teams to provide their technical expertise to design and deliver a portfolio of projects that represent a £115 million investment in Strabane.

The Strabane Regeneration project will see the reimagining of Strabane’s historic Canal Basin area that will include a new state of the art leisure centre to replace the ageing Riversdale Centre; the creation of a primary care health hub that will bring together and consolidate medical services within the town centre; a new high-tech college campus that will anchor education and skills training and a new pedestrian and cycle bridge to link the town centre with the public transport hub and make the area more accessible and eco-friendly.

This investment is happening in tandem with the ongoing Strabane Town Centre Public Realm Scheme and the cross border Riverine project and together these initiatives will transform Strabane’s streetscape and wider area by improving lighting, footpaths and public spaces.

As the ICTs begin their work, site preparations have just commenced at the car park on the site of the former Academy Boys School on the Derry Road, the people of Strabane can look forward to watching these exciting projects take shape and move forward.

You can get regular updates on this project by registering your interest to citydeal@derrystrabane.com

