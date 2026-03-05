Man arrested in Derry after drugs seized from car

A man was arrested in Derry last night after police seized a quantity of suspected drugs from a car.

The vehicle was stopped on Racecourse Road at around 10:30 p.m. after the PSNI were alerted to the manner in which it was being driven on Buncrana Road.

Officers then suspected the odour of cannabis coming from inside the car and subsequently made a seizure.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and intent to supply a Class A drug.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.