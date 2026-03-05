Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Man arrested in Derry after drugs seized from car

A man was arrested in Derry last night after police seized a quantity of suspected drugs from a car.

The vehicle was stopped on Racecourse Road at around 10:30 p.m. after the PSNI were alerted to the manner in which it was being driven on Buncrana Road.

Officers then suspected the odour of cannabis coming from inside the car and subsequently made a seizure.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and intent to supply a Class A drug.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_5-3-2026_134457_www.google.com
News, Top Stories

McDonald’s confirm video of dead mice is at a Derry branch

5 March 2026
Elm Park
News

Elm Park relocations will be progressed as quickly as possible – Browne

5 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Fourth arrest made into Lisa Dorrian investigation

5 March 2026
garda
News

Six drivers detected using their phone while driving in Lifford

5 March 2026
police
News

Man arrested in Derry after drugs seized from car

5 March 2026
House Building
News, Top Stories

140 new-build social homes delivered in Donegal during 2025

5 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube