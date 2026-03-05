Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Three people arrested in PSNI fraud investigation released on bail

Three people arrested yesterday in the Ballymoney area and the Waterside area of Derry on Wednesday, 4th March as part of an ongoing investigation concerning suspected fraud, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI says the arrests were made by detectives from its Criminal Investigation Division, and followed a report received in May 2024 linked to a local council body.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in the Ballymoney area on suspicion of multiple fraud offences, bribery, misconduct in public office, money laundering offences, and forgery.

A 59-year-old man was arrested in the Waterside area of Derry on suspicion of fraud by false representation, bribery, and money laundering offences.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in the Ballymoney area on suspicion of converting criminal property.

The Irish News is reporting the arrests include a former senior official with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

All three have been released on police bail ; the PSNI says its investigation is continuing.

