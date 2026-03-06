Big weekend ahead in FAI Junior Cup

There’s a big weekend ahead in the FAI Junior Cup.

In the tie of the first round, newly crowned Inishowen Premier Division Champions, and former winners of the competition, Cockhill Celtic are at home to Fanad United.

Elsewhere, Illies Celtic host Fintown Harps, Keadue Rovers go head-to-head with Aileach, Kildrum Tigers face Buncrana Hearts, St. Catherine’s welcome Bonagee United to Emerald Park and Glengad play neighbours Clonmany Shamrocks.

There’s another Inishowen v Donegal clash between Redcastle and Erne Wanderers – Chris Ashmore has been getting the thoughts of Erne Wanderers manager Phillip Patton ahead of that clash…

Carn FC face a journey into the unknown as they travel to Monaghan to take on Blayney Rangers.

Carndonagh manager Gerard Crossan admits it is difficult to know what kind of challenge they will face but is looking forward to competing against a team from a different league…