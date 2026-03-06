Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cross-border trade of sheep and cattle will recommence today

Cross-border trade of sheep and cattle will be allowed to recommence today.

Trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland was suspended during January following the detection of the Bluetongue Virus Serotype 3 (BTV3) in the Republic of Ireland.

Engagement has been ongoing between veterinary authorities in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and with the EU Commission to establish a pathway to restore trade flows.

A derogation from certain certification requirements is being put in place which will allow cattle and sheep to move with no restrictions from other member states where BTV3 is the only serotype present, as is the case in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

This announcement was made by both Minister Martin Heydon and Minister Andrew Muir.

Minister Heydon said on the announcement: “This trade is essential to the all-island agri-food economy. I am happy to announce Minister Muir and myself are applying derogations that will allow movements from Northern Ireland to Ireland and vice versa to recommence”.

Both Ministers emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between their Departments to address shared challenges and opportunities.

