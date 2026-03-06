Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Decrease in number of Donegal people signing on last month

There was a slight decrease in the amount of people on the live register in Donegal last month.

The figure fell from 7,394 in January to 7,370.

Decreases were seen at five Social Welfare Offices across the county.

In Ballybofey, 921 people signed on in February, down nine from the previous month.

The number dropped by five from 466 to 461 at the Donegal Social Welfare Office.

At Killybegs, the figure fell by seven months on month to 370, while a drop of 13 was seen in Dungloe, where 769 people signed on in February.

The largest drop of any Social Welfare Office was in Dunfanaghy, where the number of people signing on reduced from 526 to 508.

There were increases at Social Welfare Offices in Ballyshannon and Buncrana, with the largest increase being 111 in Letterkenny, as 2,114 people signed on last month.

Advertisement

