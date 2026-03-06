Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

Police in Derry are monitoring pre-arranged fights among young people tonight and possibly over the weekend as warmer weather arrives.

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce warned officers will take a robust approach against anti-social behaviour, urging young people to consider the harm they cause.

Police appealed to parents and guardians to know where their children are and what they are posting on social media.

Authorities are working with schools, community groups, and local retailers to prevent incidents and identify those involved.

Residents are encouraged to report concerns via 101, 999 in emergencies, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.