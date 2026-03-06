Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

Police in Derry are monitoring pre-arranged fights among young people tonight and possibly over the weekend as warmer weather arrives.

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce warned officers will take a robust approach against anti-social behaviour, urging young people to consider the harm they cause.

Police appealed to parents and guardians to know where their children are and what they are posting on social media.

Authorities are working with schools, community groups, and local retailers to prevent incidents and identify those involved.

Residents are encouraged to report concerns via 101, 999 in emergencies, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services call for resolution by Monday

6 March 2026
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

President Connolly’s Donegal visit to include four towns

6 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services call for resolution by Monday

6 March 2026
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

President Connolly’s Donegal visit to include four towns

6 March 2026
local-link-donegal-logo
News, Top Stories

Local Link buses in Donegal now accepting contactless payments

6 March 2026
computer - Copy
News, Audio

Sinn Féin calls for legal protection for Fadas in names

6 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube