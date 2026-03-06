Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Cancer Flights & Services call for resolution by Monday

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services say they want a resolution by Monday to concerns over the midday Airlink flight from Donegal to Dublin.

The service is widely used by patients travelling for essential medical appointments.

Following discussions with the Department of Transport, the group says officials have confirmed there are no new legal barriers to keeping the previous flight schedule in place.

Department officials remain in negotiations with Emerald Airlines and say they want to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services say if a satisfactory resolution is not reached, they are prepared to escalate the matter, including mobilising people from Donegal to travel to Leinster House.

