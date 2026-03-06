Donegal secures €10.6m for social housing energy upgrades

€10.6 million has been allocated to Donegal under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.

The funding will support upgrades to social housing, helping to improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs for tenants.

Donegal received the second-highest allocation in the country from the €140 million national fund.

The programme aims to accelerate the retrofitting of homes to make them warmer, more efficient and cheaper to heat.

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says with ongoing pressure on household energy costs, measures like this are particularly welcome: