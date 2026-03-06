Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Foyle MLA calls for action on endometriosis

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson has called for a step change in how endometriosis services are delivered in the North.

She welcomed a commitment from Health Minister Mike Nesbitt that new protocols will come into place this year, but stressed he should urgently establish specialist endometriosis services and work with his counterpart in Dublin to ensure a joined-up, all-island approach.

Ms Ferguson stressed this can be a debilitating condition for women, and ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, there needs to be a renewed focus on diagnosing and treating the condition……….

Ciara Ferguson 26
Foyle MLA calls for action on endometriosis

6 March 2026
Padraig Mica Dail
MacLochlainn raises DCB scheme rates in the Dáil

6 March 2026
agri dep
Cross-border trade of sheep and cattle will recommence today

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday March 5th

5 March 2026
