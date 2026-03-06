Foyle MLA calls for action on endometriosis

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson has called for a step change in how endometriosis services are delivered in the North.

She welcomed a commitment from Health Minister Mike Nesbitt that new protocols will come into place this year, but stressed he should urgently establish specialist endometriosis services and work with his counterpart in Dublin to ensure a joined-up, all-island approach.

Ms Ferguson stressed this can be a debilitating condition for women, and ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, there needs to be a renewed focus on diagnosing and treating the condition……….