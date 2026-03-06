Harps and Wexford finish all square at Finn Park

Finn Harps came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The away side started brightly and opened the scoring after just seven minutes thanks to Jake Doyle’s back-post header.

It remained that way until just after the hour-mark when Daniel de Lacerda netted his first goal for Harps to level matters in Ballybofey.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division results, Cobh Ramblers and Cork City drew 1-1, Bray Wanderers were 2-1 winners at home to Athlone Town and Treaty drew 2-2 with Kerry in Limerick.