Local Link buses in Donegal now accepting contactless payments

The National Transport Authority has announced that passengers travelling on TFI local link services in Donegal can now use contactless payments.

This follows the introduction of the technology in Sligo and Leitrim last month.

Contactless payments are available for single‑journey fares. Daily and weekly fare products will continue to be available through the Leap website and the TFI Leap Top‑Up App. Passengers can also continue to use TFI Leap cards and cash, while Free Travel Cards remain valid on all eligible TFI Local Link services.