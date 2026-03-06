Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
MacLochlainn raises DCB scheme rates in the Dáil

The Housing Minister says the rates paid under the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme will be reviewed later this year as part of an assessment of the programme.

Minister James Browne was speaking in the Dail in answer to a question from Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who is seeking a review of the rates paid under the scheme.

Deputy MacLochlainn told TDs the rates are based on costings provided by the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, but those costings are over two years old, and therefore out of date………..

