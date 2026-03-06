More flights expected from the Middle East – Richmond

The first government charter flight to return people caught up in the Middle East is expected later today.

Last night, a second commercial service touched down at Dublin airport, bringing hundreds of people home.

Just over 24 thousand Irish citizens have now registered their presence in the Gulf, and it’s thought that will rise in the days ahead.

Safe air corridors are starting to open up, giving hope that at least one flight to Ireland will operate each day.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond, explains the logistics of this operation: