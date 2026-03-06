Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
President Connolly’s Donegal visit to include four towns

President Catherine Connolly will spend two days in Donegal next week.

The President will visit Killybegs, Lifford, Letterkenny and Ardara over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The President will start her visit in Killybegs on Tuesday morning, where she will open the Atlantic InnoBlue Communities International Creative Jam.

The event will bring together people aged 16 to 30 to examine new approaches to youth innovation and entrepreneurship in the development of the Atlantic Area’s blue economy.

President Connolly will then attend a Donegal County Council event in Lifford, before continuing to the Cara House Family Resource Centre in Letterkenny in the afternoon.

She will then visit the Donegal Travellers Project, concluding her first day in Donegal.

President Catherine Connolly will participate in one engagement on Wednesday morning at Ardara Community Childcare Centre.

The group has called the visit a tremendous honour for their setting, for the children and staff, and for the town of Ardara.

