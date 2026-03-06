Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Survey shows men expect higher pay than women

Men in Ireland believe they should be paid 64 thousand euro a year, some 11 thousand more than women’s salary expectations.

A survey by Irishjobs.ie found men expect to earn a median income of 64 thousand for their experience when applying for a job.

Women felt they deserved a median of 53 thousand annually.

The report also shows men are more comfortable than women in looking for pay increases.

67 per cent of men say they have no concerns about engaging in pay negotiations, compared to 47 per cent of women.

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/03/26

6 March 2026
Flower and Bees
News, Audio, Top Stories

NIHBS warns against importing queen bees this spring

6 March 2026
neale richmond
News, Audio, Top Stories

More flights expected from the Middle East – Richmond

6 March 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast – Ep9: A Legacy of Care: The Michael Sugrue Interview

6 March 2026
Advertisement

