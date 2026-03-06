Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We reacted really well to going behind” – Kevin McHugh on draw against Wexford

Finn Harps Manager Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps were unfortunate not to take all three points from tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Wexford in Ballybofey.

Daniel de Lacerda equalised for Harps on 64 minutes after the Leinster side had started well and gone ahead on 8 minutes through Jake Doyle.

Kevin McHugh’s side pressed for a winner but had to settle for a point.

After the game, McHugh told Diarmaid Doherty he was happy with how his team reacted to going a goal down so early…

 

Here’s goal-scorer Daniel de Lacerda who was happy to get off the mark for the club…

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place following Rathmullan crash

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 6th

6 March 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
