Donegal Gardaí issue security measures to prevent the theft of home heating oil

Gardaí in Donegal have issued preventative measures to avoid the theft of home heating oil.

They say that due to the increasing prices of oil, there may be a surge in these incidents.

Gardaí say examples of improving the security of domestic heating oil tanks include:

Place the tank as close to the house as regulations allow and in view of one or more windows. This may make the thief consider the chance of being seen too high to risk. Also, ensure the tank is not visible from the road to passing traffic

Security lights can have a very positive effect and make the property a much harder target for the thief

Defensive planting is nature’s way of helping to reduce crime. Planting, such as trees or hedging, can be used to make the oil tank less visible from the road to passing traffic.

A good quality closed shackle padlock fitted to the tank opening should be the starting point

A wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall can give significant protection to the tank and is probably the strongest method of target hardening. A metal or grill cage with a lockable access point across the top of this wall or fence can further improve security

Remote electronic oil level gauges are available, which will set off an audible alarm when the oil level drops dramatically, as would happen if there were a leak or theft, and alert the receiver unit

Placing a highly visible camera on your property may act as a deterrent to thieves, especially in areas where natural surveillance is scarce

A monitored alarm can watch the yard by wireless beams when you are not there. When activated, if somebody enters your yard, you are notified on your phone by a monitoring station.

Gardaí are also asking people to be extra vigilant at this time and report any suspicious activity to them immediately.