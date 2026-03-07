Infant feeding room launched at St Conal’s Campus



A new dedicated Infant Feeding Room has officially opened at St Conal’s Hospital Campus in Letterkenny, offering a private and comfortable space for mothers and carers to feed infants or express milk while attending the site.

The opening coincides with International Women’s Day and highlights the importance of supporting women’s health and wellbeing when accessing healthcare services.

Health officials say the facility will help create a more supportive environment for breastfeeding, which provides significant health benefits for both mothers and babies. The room allows parents to feed their babies or express milk in a quiet and dignified setting while visiting the hospital.

The initiative also aligns with the HSE’s national breastfeeding policy, which aims to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across health services in Ireland.

The Infant Feeding Room is located opposite the main reception at St Conal’s Hospital and is available to mothers, carers and HSE staff using breastfeeding breaks.