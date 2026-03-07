Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Infant feeding room launched at St Conal’s Campus


A new dedicated Infant Feeding Room has officially opened at St Conal’s Hospital Campus in Letterkenny, offering a private and comfortable space for mothers and carers to feed infants or express milk while attending the site.

The opening coincides with International Women’s Day and highlights the importance of supporting women’s health and wellbeing when accessing healthcare services.

Health officials say the facility will help create a more supportive environment for breastfeeding, which provides significant health benefits for both mothers and babies. The room allows parents to feed their babies or express milk in a quiet and dignified setting while visiting the hospital.

The initiative also aligns with the HSE’s national breastfeeding policy, which aims to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across health services in Ireland.

The Infant Feeding Room is located opposite the main reception at St Conal’s Hospital and is available to mothers, carers and HSE staff using breastfeeding breaks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo 1
News, Top Stories

Infant feeding room launched at St Conal’s Campus

7 March 2026
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place following Rathmullan crash

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 6th

6 March 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Photo 1
News, Top Stories

Infant feeding room launched at St Conal’s Campus

7 March 2026
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place following Rathmullan crash

6 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 6th

6 March 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Derry police warn of planned youth fights this weekend

6 March 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

6 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services call for resolution by Monday

6 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube