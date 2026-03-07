Man arrested following reports of vehicle tampering and damage in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested a man following reports of vehicle tampering and criminal damage in the city.

Officers attended the Epworth Street area at approximately 5am this morning, after it was reported a man was breaking into and damaging vehicles.

As a result, a number of cars parked in the area had their windows smashed and ransacked inside.

The suspect was located a short distance away by officers inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, vehicle tampering, vehicle interference and criminal damage.