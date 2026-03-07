Uneven road leaves Meenglass residents without bin service

Two homes in Meenglass have been left without refuse collection after a bin lorry was unable to access the road due to its poor condition.

The waste company says the uneven surface means the middle of the road is catching on the vehicle, preventing it from travelling safely.

Councillor Martin Scanlon says the situation needs urgent attention from Donegal County Council.

He’s calling for the road to be inspected and repaired, and for an interim solution to be put in place for the homes near the Dearg Line currently without a collection service: