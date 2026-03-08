Midlands North West MEP welcomes EU’s commitment to tackling period poverty

A new strategy to make period products more affordable will include removing VAT and providing free period products in schools, universities and public institutions.

That’s according to MEP Maria Walsh, whose plan for Periods Strategy is being seen as a major step forward in combating menstrual poverty in EU Member states.

The blueprint for the frame has been adopted by the European Commission in its new Gender Equality Strategy for 2026 until 2030.

MEP Walsh, at the European Commission, says women make up more than half of the population here: