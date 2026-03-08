Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Enniskillen

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Enniskillen yesterday evening.

Police received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on the Carn Road, near Tempo, at around 9.15pm.

Enquiries determined that the car was registered to an address in the Corban Avenue area, where officers discovered the body of a woman, aged in her 20s.

A 45-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Enniskillen

8 March 2026
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio

Midlands North West MEP welcomes EU’s commitment to tackling period poverty

8 March 2026
Candle
News

Man (30s) dies in Dublin collision

8 March 2026
missing
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for woman missing from Derry

8 March 2026
