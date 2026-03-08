Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Enniskillen

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Enniskillen yesterday evening.

Police received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on the Carn Road, near Tempo, at around 9.15pm.

Enquiries determined that the car was registered to an address in the Corban Avenue area, where officers discovered the body of a woman, aged in her 20s.

A 45-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.