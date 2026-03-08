Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police growing increasingly concerned for woman missing from Derry

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 39-year-old Natalie Gallagher.

Natalie is believed to have travelled to Belfast from the Derry area on Wednesday, 4th March.

She was last seen in the Amelia Street area on the same date at approximately 8.30pm, walking in the direction of Keylands Place in the company of two men.

She is of petite build, and was last seen wearing a black coat, black bottoms and black boots.

The PSNI are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has information, to contact them on 101.

