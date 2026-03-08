Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“The best team won on the day” – Mickey McCann

Donegal Hurling manager Mickey McCann

Donegal suffered their first defeat in the National Hurling League Division 3 in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Having trailed 0-11 to 0-06 at the break, Mickey McCann’s side never really threatened Wicklow and it was the Garden County who ran out worth 0-21 to 0-14 winners at O’Donnell Park.

Donegal will face Roscommon in two weeks in the hope of booking their spot in the league final and gaining promotion back to Division 2.

After the game boss Mickey McCann spoke to Chris Ashmore and said the better team won today…

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Enniskillen

8 March 2026
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio

Midlands North West MEP welcomes EU’s commitment to tackling period poverty

8 March 2026
Candle
News

Man (30s) dies in Dublin collision

8 March 2026
missing
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for woman missing from Derry

8 March 2026
Advertisement

