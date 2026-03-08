“The best team won on the day” – Mickey McCann

Donegal suffered their first defeat in the National Hurling League Division 3 in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Having trailed 0-11 to 0-06 at the break, Mickey McCann’s side never really threatened Wicklow and it was the Garden County who ran out worth 0-21 to 0-14 winners at O’Donnell Park.

Donegal will face Roscommon in two weeks in the hope of booking their spot in the league final and gaining promotion back to Division 2.

After the game boss Mickey McCann spoke to Chris Ashmore and said the better team won today…