Three Donegal boxers through to national finals

It was a big weekend for local boxers at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Dungloe’s Eilish O’Donnell fought her way into the National Junior 1 57kg Final thanks to a win over Ellis Bell McCarthy.

Fellow Dungloe boxer Alesha Mullis Boyle also progressed to the national finals – Boyle defeated Kaysie Joyce of Clonmel in their semi-final clash in the Youth 2 66kg category.

Patrick McDaid will also fight for a national title.

The St. Bridget’s Clonmany youngster was granted a walk-over in his Boy 4 75kg semi-final.

‘Return with Care’ campaign launched by Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal

8 March 2026
Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Enniskillen

8 March 2026
Midlands North West MEP welcomes EU’s commitment to tackling period poverty

8 March 2026
Man (30s) dies in Dublin collision

8 March 2026
