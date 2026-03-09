Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost €6 million to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal

 

Just under €6 million is to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal over the next year.

€4.9 million is being provided by the government, backed by €870,000 match funding from Donegal County Council.

There have been concerns expressed at the amount of time it takes to process grants, largely because of a lack of Occupational Therapists.

Minister Mc Conalogue acknowledges that is an issue, but says he expects work to be done on six to seven hundred homes in the county over the next 12 months.……

 

 

More details about the scheme and how to apply HERE

stairlift
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €6 million to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal

9 March 2026
Boat Quay Bundoran
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal MD to seek works on the Boat Quay in Bundoran

9 March 2026
road closed
News, Top Stories

N15 closed following serious crash between Tullaghan and Cliffoney

9 March 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oil prices continue to rise as hauliers threaten action

9 March 2026
