Almost €6 million to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal

Just under €6 million is to be spent on Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal over the next year.

€4.9 million is being provided by the government, backed by €870,000 match funding from Donegal County Council.

There have been concerns expressed at the amount of time it takes to process grants, largely because of a lack of Occupational Therapists.

Minister Mc Conalogue acknowledges that is an issue, but says he expects work to be done on six to seven hundred homes in the county over the next 12 months.……

