Bill to assist with Omagh Inquiry gets Government approval

Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan has obtained Government approval for a new bill to help assist with the Omagh Bombing inquiry.

The International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Bill 2026 will allow oral testimony to be taken before Irish courts for the purposes of the inquiry.

The approval for drafting this bill was decided during December, before the inquiry’s first evidential hearings later this year.

The Bill provides a legal mechanism to facilitate the taking of sworn testimony from State bodies and former ministerial office holders before a judge of the High Court.

It also includes new features aimed at maximising the evidential opportunities available to the Chairman of the Inquiry to fulfil his terms of reference and to enhance transparency.