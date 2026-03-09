Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardaí issue renewal reminder for firearm certificate holders

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a renewal reminder to all firearm certificate holders.

They say they are allowed to seize items that have not been renewed in time.

Each current holder of a firearm certificate should receive a Firearm Renewal Certificate in the post approximately 3 months before the expiry of their current certificate.

If you delay in submitting the form to your local Garda Station until too close to the deadline, by the time the application is processed and you receive the new certificate in the post, it may be past the expiry date of your current certificate.

If this occurs, you will be deemed to have an illegally held firearm until the new certificate arrives in the post.

Gardaí say they can seize firearms where the owner has failed to renew.

They are urging people to contact their local Garda Station if they have any queries in relation to the renewal.

