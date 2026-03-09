Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí warn homes targeted for oil theft could be hit twice

The Donegal Divisional Crime Prevention Officer is warning households that the risk of oil theft has increased as prices have soared in recent days.

Homeowners are being urged to remain on high alert and to be extra vigilant.

People living near holiday homes are also asked to keep an eye on those properties, particularly if they are vacant, and to report any suspicious activity.

There have been cases where homes targeted previously are hit again, as thieves may expect oil tanks to have been refilled.

Sergeant Fergus McGroary told Donna-Marie Doherty on today’s Greg Hughes Show about practical steps households can take to reduce the risk:

 

