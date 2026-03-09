Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí witness appeal after fatal Sligo road collision

A woman has died after a single vehicle crash in County Sligo in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which occurred on the N15 near Castlegal at approximately 3:30am.

A female passenger, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

A male passenger in his 50s has been brought to hospital in a critical condition while the driver, a man in his 20s is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The road has now reopened and witnesses are asked to come forward.

