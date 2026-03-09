Oil prices continue to rise as hauliers threaten action

Crude oil prices have risen above 114-dollars a barrel for the first time since 2022, as a result of the Iran war.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical chokepoints for oil and gas shipments, remains effectively closed.

The Mail is reporting ministers are considering financial supports over rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the Irish Road Haulage Association is threatening rolling protests blocking major areas, routes and airports, unless the government suspends the carbon tax due to mounting fuel costs.

The group held crisis talks over the weekend insisting they have no choice, as their industry faces collapse due the increase in fuel and toll prices.

President of the association, Ger Hyland says the government has no understanding of the difficulties they’re facing…………………