Radon Testing Kits now available from Donegal’s public libraries

Donegal Libraries Launch Radon Monitor Loan Service to Support Public Health

Donegal County Library Service is pleased to announce that digital radon monitors are now available to borrow free of charge from public libraries across the county.

This new initiative is delivered as part of the national Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme, in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The scheme enables members of the public to borrow a digital radon monitor – in the same way as you borrow a book for three weeks – to check radon levels in their homes and take informed steps to protect their health.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can accumulate indoors. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Ireland after smoking and is estimated to cause approximately 350 cases of lung cancer each year nationally. Testing is the only way to know if radon levels in a home are elevated.

Donegal library members can take a monitor home for a three-week period, giving a useful indication of radon levels. While this does not replace the EPA’s recommended three-month radon test, it provides an accessible and practical first step for householders.

Welcoming the launch of the initiative in Donegal, Maureen Kerr, County Librarian with Donegal County Council, said:

“Donegal Libraries continue to expand the role of our branches as trusted community hubs. Through Healthy Ireland at your Library, we are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities in practical and meaningful ways. Making radon monitors available to borrow empowers people to take a simple but important step in protecting their home and their family’s health.”

If elevated levels of radon are detected by the monitor borrowed from the library, householders are encouraged to order a certified three-month radon test directly from the EPA via www.radon.ie

Radon monitors are available to borrow free of charge at all 13 Donegal library branches. Library membership is free, and testing is simple. Visit www.donegallibrary.ie today to check opening hours and reserve a monitor at your nearest branch.

Healthy Ireland at Your Library is a national programme delivered through all public library services and supports individuals and communities to access reliable health information, attend wellbeing events, and borrow curated health resources.