Rathmullan Pier can be used as a dock for cruise ships – McGarvey

Donegal County Council is being urged to assess the feasibility of using Rathmullan Pier as a dock for cruise ships.

Cllr Padraig McGarvey is proposing that the council’s Tourism Section seek expressions of interest from cruise ship companies to use Rathmullan Pier as a dock from which to explore the Fanad and Rosguill Peninsulas, and the wider North Donegal area.

He’ll raise the issue at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District later this week.

Cllr McGarvey believes since the pier was strengthened and resurfaced in 2024, it’s in a good position to benefit from this sector………..

