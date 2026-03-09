Sinn Féin leader meets Creeslough victims’ families

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says that Sinn Féin believes that it is “possible to have a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy at the same time a criminal investigation is ongoing.”

This, she says, was confirmed by the previous Garda Commissioner.

These comments came after a meeting with families of those who lost their lives in the explosion, who have been requesting a Public Inquiry take place.

Last week, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan repeated his belief that a Public Inquiry should not take place until criminal proceedings are completed.

*******

(Release in Full)

Ms. McDonald said:

“Today we held a lengthy meeting with families of those who lost loved ones, and who were injured in the Creeslough tragedy in relation to their request for a public inquiry. It is almost three and a half years since this awful tragedy and the families continue to campaign for the truth.

“The refusal of the current Justice Minister to meet with the families has caused huge hurt. We are asking the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to meet with the families. They have many questions, some of which they want to put directly to the Minister. It is important that the voices of the families are heard and it is possible to do this without in any way compromising the criminal investigation.

“This is a process that is likely to continue for some time. The families believe that there are many questions that will not be answered by the criminal investigation and are calling for an independent public inquiry to take place at the same time.

“We believe that it is possible to have a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy at the same time as the criminal investigation is ongoing. This is something which was confirmed by the previous Garda Commissioner.

“We will continue to work with the families and we will raise the issues which they discussed with us with the Taoiseach and Justice Minister.”