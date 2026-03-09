Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Sinn Féin leader meets Creeslough victims’ families

 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says that Sinn Féin believes that it is “possible to have a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy at the same time a criminal investigation is ongoing.”

This, she says, was confirmed by the previous Garda Commissioner.

These comments came after a meeting with families of those who lost their lives in the explosion, who have been requesting a Public Inquiry take place.

Last week, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan repeated his belief that a Public Inquiry should not take place until criminal proceedings are completed.

*******

(Release in Full)

Ms. McDonald said:

“Today we held a lengthy meeting with families of those who lost loved ones, and who were injured in the Creeslough tragedy in relation to their request for a public inquiry. It is almost three and a half years since this awful tragedy and the families continue to campaign for the truth.

“The refusal of the current Justice Minister to meet with the families has caused huge hurt. We are asking the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to meet with the families. They have many questions, some of which they want to put directly to the Minister. It is important that the voices of the families are heard and it is possible to do this without in any way compromising the criminal investigation.

“This is a process that is likely to continue for some time. The families believe that there are many questions that will not be answered by the criminal investigation and are calling for an independent public inquiry to take place at the same time.

“We believe that it is possible to have a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy at the same time as the criminal investigation is ongoing. This is something which was confirmed by the previous Garda Commissioner.

“We will continue to work with the families and we will raise the issues which they discussed with us with the Taoiseach and Justice Minister.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MAry Lou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin leader meets Creeslough victims’ families

9 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 9th

9 March 2026
Donegal airprt
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport gives update from meeting with Dept. of Transport

9 March 2026
Department of Justice 1
News, Top Stories

Bill to assist with Omagh Inquiry gets Government approval

9 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

MAry Lou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin leader meets Creeslough victims’ families

9 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 9th

9 March 2026
Donegal airprt
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport gives update from meeting with Dept. of Transport

9 March 2026
Department of Justice 1
News, Top Stories

Bill to assist with Omagh Inquiry gets Government approval

9 March 2026
NTA Town Bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a timeline on new Letterkenny town bus service

9 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí witness appeal after fatal Sligo road collision

9 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube