Donegal County Council inviting applications for its Thatch Repair Grant Scheme

www.donegalcoco.ie/heritage Donegal County Council’s award-winning Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has opened for applications. Now in its eighth year, the scheme assists the owners and occupiers of historic thatched dwellings and businesses with their maintenance and repair. The scheme allows for small-scale thatch repairs from €500 up to €3,000. The Thatch Repair Grant Scheme is open for applications until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 and is funded by Donegal County Council and The Heritage Council. Further details and an application form can be downloaded from the Donegal County Council website at:

“Over the past seven years, Donegal County Council’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has supported over 150 thatch repair projects throughout the county” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer. “The Thatch Repair Grant Scheme allows us to support small-scale thatch repairs to historic thatch and, in particular, historic rope thatch. Rope thatching in County Donegal is the predominant traditional thatching method especially in the west, northwest and north of the county. Furthermore, our experience suggests that the application of scollop thatching methods to rope thatched houses tend to fail due to the shallow pitch of rope-thatched roofs. Altering the pitch of thatched roofs can also destroy the roof carpentry and historic roof fabric, and make these structures ineligible to heritage grant schemes so prior engagement with Donegal County Council’s Conservation Officer or Heritage Officer is strongly advised. A particular cause of concern is the replacement of historic thatch by some homeowners with slate when only repairs are required to save and conserve the historic thatch. Homeowners are reminded that permission is required from Donegal County Council to replace an historic thatched roof as it constitutes a material alteration to the structure.”

An increasing number of supports are being put in place to support thatch homeowners. The perceived obstacles to the conservation of historic thatch that once existed are being addressed by the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage. A new annual grant scheme under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme was introduced for the first time two years ago and this is funding eight rethatch projects in County Donegal this year. The Department has also issued a free booklet on ‘Fire Safety in Thatched Properties’ that provides advice to homeowners on reducing the fire risk in their properties and offers a free one-to-one on-site visit with an engineer on how to apply the published guidance to your property. Discussions are also taking place at a national level with insurance companies to improve the availability of, and reduce the cost of, thatch insurance.

The Thatch Repair Grant Scheme enables people to keep historic thatched houses, business premises and outbuildings in use or to bring them back into use. Many of these structures also provide accommodation for residents and visitors alike. There are over 300 known thatched buildings in County Donegal but the rate of loss of our historic thatch is a cause of concern. Preliminary audit results indicate that 27% of historic thatch properties in County Donegal have been lost in the past 15 years and a further 10% of them are in a poor or very poor conditions.

“In additional to the Thatch Repair Grant Scheme, Donegal County Council is working on a number of initiatives to support the thatch industry in the county including support for the new Donegal Thatching School, a Rope Thatch Mentorship Scheme and an initiative in relation to the growing of thatching materials” said Collette Beattie, Architectural Conservation Officer with Donegal County Council. “At present, there are over 20 thatched buildings on the Record of Protected Structures for County Donegal and many more are eligible for inclusion. The Thatch Repair Grant Scheme addresses several Donegal County Council plans and strategies including the new County Donegal Heritage Plan to “continue to conserve and promote our vernacular built heritage and associated traditional building skills” as well as several policies in the Donegal County Development Plan to protect and conserve our traditional buildings. Types of small-scale thatch repairs that might be eligible to Donegal County Council’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme include repairs to the eaves, the ridge, flashings around the chimney, holes, furrows, fixings, ropes, wire netting, the gable and the roof timbers or carpentry. All types of historic thatched properties are eligible under our Thatch Repair Grant Scheme whether they are in residential use, in use as commercial premises or holiday homes and even if they are vacant.”