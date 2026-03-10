Elected members of Glenties MD agree to issue joint letter in support of retention of Donegal-Dublin midday flight service

Elected members of the Glenties Municipal District have agreed to issue a joint letter in support of retaining the Donegal–Dublin midday flight service.

While members have previously voiced their concerns individually, the letter will now be issued collectively, bearing the signatures of all six county councillors.

The airlink remains in operation until the end of the month.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services continue to pressure the government to ensure the new PSO retains the flight.

Eilis Doherty, Managing Director of Donegal Airport, says a meeting with Department of Transport officials was constructive: