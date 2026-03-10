Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

The Food Safety Authority issued one closure order and one prohibition order on businesses in Donegal last month.

A closure order was served on Letterkenny Spiceland on February 9th after a number of breaches were detected. They included rodent droppings on food packaging, and a dead mouse under a shelving unit.

 

The order was lifted on February 17th after action was taken to rectify the issues.

Meanwhile, on February 19th, a prohibition order was served on the Good African Food Store on Oldtown Road in Letterkenny, preventing it from selling a batch of Honey Beans from Nigeria because they were displayed for sale without adequate labelling or identification to facilitate its traceability.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
garda
News

Two wheelie bins set alight in Raphoe

10 March 2026
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Fire started at derelict house in Milford

10 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube