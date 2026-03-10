FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

The Food Safety Authority issued one closure order and one prohibition order on businesses in Donegal last month.

A closure order was served on Letterkenny Spiceland on February 9th after a number of breaches were detected. They included rodent droppings on food packaging, and a dead mouse under a shelving unit.

The order was lifted on February 17th after action was taken to rectify the issues.

Meanwhile, on February 19th, a prohibition order was served on the Good African Food Store on Oldtown Road in Letterkenny, preventing it from selling a batch of Honey Beans from Nigeria because they were displayed for sale without adequate labelling or identification to facilitate its traceability.