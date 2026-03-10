Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Mark English named on Irish team for World Indoor’s

Mark English and Kate O’Connor are part of an 12-strong contingent selected for the World Indoor Championships later this month.

English, five-time European medal winner, will go in the 800m while O’Connor will compete in the women’s pentathlon, in which she claimed silver at last year’s edition in China.

This year so far, English has lowered his own Irish indoor 800m record twice – going to 1:44.23 in Ostrava last month.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Team Manager for the Irish team.

This year’s Championships are underway in Poland on Friday March 20th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
garda
News

Two wheelie bins set alight in Raphoe

10 March 2026
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Fire started at derelict house in Milford

10 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube