Mark English named on Irish team for World Indoor’s

Mark English and Kate O’Connor are part of an 12-strong contingent selected for the World Indoor Championships later this month.

English, five-time European medal winner, will go in the 800m while O’Connor will compete in the women’s pentathlon, in which she claimed silver at last year’s edition in China.

This year so far, English has lowered his own Irish indoor 800m record twice – going to 1:44.23 in Ostrava last month.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Team Manager for the Irish team.

This year’s Championships are underway in Poland on Friday March 20th.