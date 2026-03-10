Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Multiple potential victims of former PSNI officer are identified

Northern Ireland’s police watchdog says “multiple potential victims have been identified” as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged non-recent serious sexual offences by a former police officer.

The Ombudsman has provided an update, saying the scale and complexity of the investigation has become clear.

The former officer was arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators in December on suspicion of committing more than 10 non-recent offences, including sexual offences and misconduct in public office.

They’re alleged to have happened whilst he was a serving officer.

The Police Ombudsman’s chief executive says multiple potential victims have been identified and a substantial number of witnesses.

The CEO is encouraging anyone who has concerns to contact the Ombudsman’s office.

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Multiple potential victims of former PSNI officer are identified

10 March 2026
marylou mcdonald
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF leader backs Creeslough families' calls for public inquiry and ministerial meeting

10 March 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foyle MLA in favour of renaming First Ministers

10 March 2026
Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Cathaoirleach welcomes Polish ambassador

10 March 2026
