Multiple potential victims of former PSNI officer are identified

Northern Ireland’s police watchdog says “multiple potential victims have been identified” as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged non-recent serious sexual offences by a former police officer.

The Ombudsman has provided an update, saying the scale and complexity of the investigation has become clear.

The former officer was arrested by Police Ombudsman investigators in December on suspicion of committing more than 10 non-recent offences, including sexual offences and misconduct in public office.

They’re alleged to have happened whilst he was a serving officer.

The Police Ombudsman’s chief executive says multiple potential victims have been identified and a substantial number of witnesses.

The CEO is encouraging anyone who has concerns to contact the Ombudsman’s office.